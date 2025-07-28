Rajasthan Assistant Statistical Officer Applications Open For 63 Posts, Registration Starts July 30

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Registration: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer for a total of 63 posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply online by completing the One Time Registration (OTR) on the official website of the commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The posts have been released for the Economics and Statistics department.

Earlier, applications were invited for a total of 43 posts (non scheduled area-31 posts and scheduled area- 12 posts). As a result in increase in the number of posts by the department, online applications are again invited for a total of 51 posts for non-scheduled area and 13 posts for scheduled area.

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer: Category-Wise Details

The posts in the scheduled area have been released for the Scheduled Tribe (ST)-12 posts and 1 for General category.

For the Scheduled area (51 posts), 12 posts have been released for the General category, 10 posts for Scheduled Caste (SC), 11 posts for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 6 for Most Backward Classes (MBC), 5 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer 2025: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on " Apply Online".

Then, click on "Click Here For New Portal".

If registering for the first time, click on "Register Here".

Either select Jan Adhaar (if you are a resident of Rajasthan) or Google id to register.

You will be asked to fill in your personal details such as the name, date of birth, email, state, etc.

Rajasthan Assistant Statistical Officer: Important Details

For the post of non-scheduled area, candidates can apply online from July 30, 2025 to August 13, 2025.

Candidates who are already registered can login through the SSO portal, ssologinrajasthan.in and apply for the post.

If a candidate wishes to make changes in their application form, they can do so by paying a prescribed fee of Rs. 500.

If a candidate does not appear in any two exams conducted by the RPSC, then they will not be able to apply for any exams until they pay a fee of Rs. 700.

Candidates who clear the recruitment examination will have an application portal specific to their account where they will be required to fill details.

Candidates' age to meet the eligibility requirements will be considered as of January 1, 2026.

An Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) is a professional who assists in the collection, analysis, and interpretation of statistical data.