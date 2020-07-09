Rajasthan RAS 2018 Main Exam Result Declared

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the RAS 2018 main exam result. The main exam was held on June 25 and 26 for which over 15,000 candidates were shortlisted. Candidates were shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam.

RAS 2018 Result Link

The recruitment was notified in 2018 and the result of the preliminary exam, which is a screening test for the main exam, was declared in December 2018.

A total of 1,017 vacancies will be filled through the RPSC RAS 2018. Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam is also known was the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exam.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has wished all the qualified candidates good luck.

राजस्थान लोकसेवा आयोग ने RAS मुख्य परीक्षा 2018 का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है , सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों को बहुत बहुत बधाई ।#RAS2018Result — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 9, 2020

After 2018, RAS exam has not been notified.

