Rajasthan Post Graduate Teacher 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Here

Rajasthan RPSC PGT Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who applied for the post of School Lecturer can check and download the admit card on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan School Teacher 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Under the "Important Links" section, click on "Admit Card For School Lecturer".

Again, Click on "School lecturer" link.

Your will be directed to a new page.

Enter your login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Click on "Get Admit Card".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and make sure to bring a printed copy of the same to the exam centre.

Rajasthan School Teacher 2025: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

Date and Time of the examination

Address of the exam centre

Student's name

Roll Number

Exam day instructions

Candidates must bring a passport size photograph and an id to the exam centre along with the admit card.

The RPSC will conduct the school lecturer exam from June 23 to July 4, 2025.

