RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Apply

Any candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center only 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Read Time: 2 mins
RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Apply
RPSC Senior Teacher 2024: Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website.

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Exam: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.  

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2024: Steps To Download  

Step 1. Go to the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in  
Step 2. On the homepage, navigate to the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) admit card link 
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page  
Step 4. Enter your application number and date of birth  
Step 5. Click on Submit and view your admit card 
Step 6. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference 

The written exam will be conducted from December 28 to December 31, 2024, in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be held from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the afternoon shift will be from 2.30pm to 5pm.  

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024: Exam Dates

Social Science, Hindi: December 28, 2024  
GK and Educational Psychology, Science: December 29, 2024  
English: December 31, 2024  

Candidates must bring their updated original Aadhaar card (color print) for identification. If the photo on the Aadhaar card is old or unclear, candidates must carry an additional original photo ID such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID Card. The alternative ID should have a clear and recent color photograph. A recent passport-sized color photograph must also be pasted on the admit card. Candidates without a clear original photo identity card will not be allowed entry into the examination center.

Comments

Other Verticals
