RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Exam Schedule Out, Admit Cards To Release On This Date

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Exam: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam dates for the Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2024.

As per the official notification, candidates will be able to download the admit cards from December 25, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access their admit cards by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The official notification reads: "Any candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center only 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. After this, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre. Therefore, candidates must be present at the examination center well before the scheduled time to enter the examination center on the day of the examination so that the security check and identification work can be completed on time."

The written exam will take place from December 28 to December 31, 2024, in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the afternoon shift will be from 2.30pm to 5pm.

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024: Exam Dates

Social Science, Hindi: December 28, 2024

GK and Educational Psychology, Science: December 29, 2024

Mathematics, Sanskrit: December 30, 2024

English: December 31, 2024

Candidates must bring the updated original Aadhaar card (colored print) for identification. If the Aadhaar card photo is old or unclear, bring another original photo ID such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID Card. Ensure the alternative photo ID has a clear and recent color photograph. Paste a clear, recent color photograph on the admit card. Candidates without a clear original photo identity card will not be allowed into the examination center.

