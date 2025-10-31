Advertisement

RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card Released, Download Here

RPSC Score Card 2024: RPSC has released the Senior Teacher 2024 score card for multiple subjects including English, Hindi, and Mathematics. Candidates can download it from the official website and here.

Read Time: 1 min
RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Score Card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher 2024 examination score card/result for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science and Social Science. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the score card on the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Download Link - "RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card 2024".

RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card: How To Download Score Card?

  • Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for Senior Teacher score card.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
  • Your score card/result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it for future reference.

 

RPSC Score Card, RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card 2024, RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card 2024 Download
