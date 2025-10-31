RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card Released, Download Here

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Score Card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher 2024 examination score card/result for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science and Social Science. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the score card on the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Download Link - "RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card 2024".

RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card: How To Download Score Card?