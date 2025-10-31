RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card Released, Download Here

Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit
RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Score Card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher 2024 examination score card/result for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science and Social Science. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the score card on the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Senior Teacher Score Card: How To Download Score Card?
- Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link for Senior Teacher score card.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
- Your score card/result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it for future reference.