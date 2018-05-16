RPSC Extends Last Date To May 31 For Various Recruitment Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date for application process for many recruitment advertised by the commission.

Share EMAIL PRINT RPSC Extends Last Date To May 31 For Various Recruitment New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date for application process for many recruitment advertised by the commission. The last date has been extended till May 31, 2018 for many of the recruitment and candidates would be allowed to complete their application forms till 12:00 pm on the last date. Students would then be able to make corrections to their application form from June 1 to June 7, 2018.



The date has been extended on accounts of the problems in server which caused problems to candidates at the time of application.



This is indeed a sigh of relief for all such applicants who either could not apply on time or were unable to complete the application process on time.



The date has been extended for the following recruitment: Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst Apprenticeship(TSP) - 2018

Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016

Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018

Sr. Teacher Gr II - 2018

Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018

Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018

College Lecturer (Sarangi Instrument) - 2018

Asst. Town Planner (Pr) - 2018

Asst. Statistical Officer - 2018

Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018

ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I - 2018

School Lecturer - 2018

Protection Officer - 2018

The commission has also updated the syllabus and exam pattern for Asst. Agriculture Research Officer - 2018 recruitment on the official website.



Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date for application process for many recruitment advertised by the commission. The last date has been extended till May 31, 2018 for many of the recruitment and candidates would be allowed to complete their application forms till 12:00 pm on the last date. Students would then be able to make corrections to their application form from June 1 to June 7, 2018.The date has been extended on accounts of the problems in server which caused problems to candidates at the time of application.This is indeed a sigh of relief for all such applicants who either could not apply on time or were unable to complete the application process on time. The date has been extended for the following recruitment:The commission has also updated the syllabus and exam pattern for Asst. Agriculture Research Officer - 2018 recruitment on the official website.