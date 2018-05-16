RPSC Extends Last Date To May 31 For Various Recruitment

The date has been extended on accounts of the problems in server which caused problems to candidates at the time of application.
This is indeed a sigh of relief for all such applicants who either could not apply on time or were unable to complete the application process on time.
CommentsThe date has been extended for the following recruitment:
- Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst Apprenticeship(TSP) - 2018
- Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016
- Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018
- Sr. Teacher Gr II - 2018
- Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018
- Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018
- College Lecturer (Sarangi Instrument) - 2018
- Asst. Town Planner (Pr) - 2018
- Asst. Statistical Officer - 2018
- Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018
- ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I - 2018
- School Lecturer - 2018
- Protection Officer - 2018
The commission has also updated the syllabus and exam pattern for Asst. Agriculture Research Officer - 2018 recruitment on the official website.
