RPSC Extends Last Date To May 31 For Various Recruitment

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date for application process for many recruitment advertised by the commission.

Jobs | | Updated: May 16, 2018 15:15 IST
New Delhi:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date for application process for many recruitment advertised by the commission. The last date has been extended till May 31, 2018 for many of the recruitment and candidates would be allowed to complete their application forms till 12:00 pm on the last date. Students would then be able to make corrections to their application form from June 1 to June 7, 2018. 

The date has been extended on accounts of the problems in server which caused problems to candidates at the time of application. 

This is indeed a sigh of relief for all such applicants who either could not apply on time or were unable to complete the application process on time. 

The date has been extended for the following recruitment:
  • Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst Apprenticeship(TSP) - 2018
  • Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016
  • Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018
  • Sr. Teacher Gr II - 2018
  • Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018
  • Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018
  • College Lecturer (Sarangi Instrument) - 2018
  • Asst. Town Planner (Pr) - 2018
  • Asst. Statistical Officer - 2018
  • Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018
  • ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I - 2018
  • School Lecturer - 2018
  • Protection Officer - 2018

The commission has also updated the syllabus and exam pattern for Asst. Agriculture Research Officer - 2018 recruitment on the official website. 

Click here for more Jobs News



