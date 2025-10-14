Rajasthan Administrative Service Mains 2023: Final Result Likely By Evening

RPSC RAS Main Exam 2023: The recruitment process for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Main Examination 2023, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), has reached its final stage. Interviews for a total of 972 posts were held in seven phases, concluding today at the RPSC headquarters in Ajmer.

Sources told NDTV, the final results for RAS 2023 may be declared by late evening today.

The commission is expected to publish the results on its official online portal, where candidates can check their selection status using their roll numbers. Selected candidates will be called soon for the appointment and joining process.

Meanwhile, attention has already shifted to the upcoming RAS 2024 recruitment cycle.

Sources indicate that RPSC may soon announce the interview schedule for the RAS 2024 Main Examination.