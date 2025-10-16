RPSC RAS 2023: Final Result Declared, Farmer's Son Tops, Download Here

RPSC RAS 2023 Result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Main Examination 2023 final result. 2,166 candidates who appeared for the examination and the interview can check and download the result list- containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates on the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Topping the RAS-2023 exam, Kushal Chaudhary - the son of a farmer from Dungaria Kalan village in Ajmer - currently works as a lab assistant at a government school in Tabiji and lives in the police line quarters.

Ajmer and Nagaur districts have shown the best performance as three students each secure places in the top 10.

The final result considers the interview and written examination for candidate's qualifiying for the post. Interview was held at RPSC headquarters in Ajmer on October 14 for 972 vacancies.

Download Result Directly - "RPSC RAS 2023 Result".

ALSO READ | Farmer's Son Tops Rajasthan Administrative Service 2023, Top 3 From Ajmer

RPSC RAS Exam: How To Download RPSC RAS 2023 Result?

Visit the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final Result of Raj. State and Services" under the "News and Events" section.

The list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

Result of 12 candidates has been sealed over due to various writ petitions pending in the Hon'ble Rajasthan High Court.

The RPSC RAS exam is for recruiting officers into various state services and subordinate services in Rajasthan, such as the Rajasthan Administrative Service, Rajasthan Police Service, and others.