Government School Teacher Arrested For Submitting Fake Documents To Get Job

A teacher working at a government primary school here for the past ten years has been arrested for allegedly submitting fake documents to get the job, police said on Tuesday.

Anil Chaudhry was arrested from Bajheri village under the Nai Mandi Police Station area on Monday, they said.

A case was registered against the teacher under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), said Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan.

Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari Yogesh Sharma said it was found during an inquiry that Mr Chaudhry had submitted fake qualification documents to get the job.

Meanwhile, the teacher has also been dismissed from service and the government has ordered to recover Rs 46 lakh, disbursed to him as salary during his service.

