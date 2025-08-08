Border Security Force Invites Applications For 3,588 Posts, 10th Pass Candidates Can Apply

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially started the recruitment process for the position of Constable (Tradesman) in 2025. This year, BSF invites eligible male and female candidates to apply online for vacancies through the official portal, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the posts till August 23, 2025.

The recruitment is aimed at filling diverse trades under the pay matrix Level-3, with a salary scale ranging from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission guidelines.

What Are the Details of BSF Constable (Tradesman) Vacancies?

Out of the total 3,588 positions, 3,406 vacancies are reserved for male candidates, while 182 posts are for female candidates. Besides the attractive pay scale, selected BSF constables will also receive various benefits such as ration allowance, medical assistance, free accommodation, and leave passes, consistent with central government employee perks.

What Is the Eligibility Criteria for BSF Constable Recruitment 2025?

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply, with age relaxation applicable as per government rules for SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories.

Educational qualifications vary depending on the trade

For technical trades like Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholster, candidates must have matriculation or equivalent and either a two-year ITI certificate or a one-year ITI certificate with one year of relevant work experience.

For trades such as Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji/Syce, candidates require matriculation and proficiency in the trade, along with passing a trade test conducted by BSF.

For Cook, Water Carrier, and Waiter trades, candidates must have matriculation and an NSQF Level-1 course certificate in food production or kitchen-related skills from NSDC-recognised institutes.

How Is the Selection Process for BSF Constable 2025?

The recruitment process consists of three main stages:

Phase 1: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates must qualify a 5 km race within 24 minutes for males and a 1.6 km race within 8.30 minutes for females. Tests are conducted using RFID technology, digital machines, and CCTV monitoring.

Pregnant women over 12 weeks will have their appointments held in abeyance and can reappear after confinement.

Phase 2: Written Examination

Candidates who clear the physical tests move on to the written exam conducted via OMR or computer-based testing. The test includes 100 questions worth 100 marks with qualifying marks set at 35% for UR/EWS/Ex-servicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC.

Phase 3: Documentation and Trade Test

Applicants must present original and photocopies of all relevant certificates during document verification. Certain trades require a qualifying trade test, which is non-scoring but mandatory.

What Happens After the Written Exam?

Candidates who clear all previous stages will undergo a Detailed Medical Examination conducted by a Medical Board as per the latest Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. Only medically fit candidates will be eligible for final selection.

Is There a Window to Correct Online Application Form Details?

Yes, BSF allows candidates a correction window from August 24 to August 26, 2025 (until 11:00 PM). During this period, applicants can update or modify details submitted in their one-time registration or online application forms.

What Are the Examination Fees and Payment Modes?

Candidates from Unreserved (UR), EWS, and OBC categories need to pay an exam fee of Rs. 100, plus an additional Rs. 50 service charge with 18% GST when applying through Common Service Centres (CSC). SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from paying fees.

How to Apply for BSF Constable Recruitment 2025?

Follow these steps to apply online for BSF Constable (Tradesman) posts:

Visit the official BSF recruitment website: rectt.bsf.gov.in

Click on the "Constable Tradesman 2025 Recruitment" link.

Register with your valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill out the personal, educational, and contact details as required.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and relevant certificates.

Pay the application fee online if applicable.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The BSF Constable recruitment 2025 presents a significant opportunity for youth interested in serving the nation in a paramilitary force role.