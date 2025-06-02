Bharat Petroleum Hiring For Various Entry-Level Posts, Annual Salary Over Rs 16.5 Lakh

BPCL Recruitment 2025: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), one of India's leading public sector undertakings, has announced recruitment for entry-level positions across multiple disciplines. The application process is currently open and will continue until June 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - bharatpetroleum.in.

BPCL Recruitment 2025: Posts Available

The recruitment drive includes the following positions:

Junior Executive (Engineering)

Associate Executive (Engineering)

Junior Executive (Accounts)

Associate Executive (Quality Assurance)

Secretary (BPCL)

BPCL Recruitment 2025: Salary Details

BPCL offers highly competitive compensation packages for the advertised roles:

Junior Executive

Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 - Rs 1,20,000

CTC at minimum pay scale: Rs 11.86 lakh per annum

Associate Executive

Pay Scale: Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000

CTC at minimum pay scale: Rs 16.64 lakh per annum

BPCL Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official BPCL website and click on "Apply Online"

On the homepage, click "New Registration" and provide your name, contact details, and email ID

A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be sent via email and SMS

Carefully fill in the application form and use the "save and next" tab

Upload your photo and signature as per the specified guidelines

Preview the form to ensure accuracy

Click "complete registration" and proceed to payment to finalise your application

The official notification clearly states: "All the details mentioned in the online form will be treated as final and no request for changes will be entertained later on. Therefore, candidates are advised to fill the ONLINE form with utmost care making correct entries in the respective fields. An application once submitted shall not be considered for any editing later on."

BPCL Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates: Rs 1,180 (including GST and gateway charges)

SC, ST, and PwBD candidates: Exempted from fee

Payment Modes: Debit/Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking

BPCL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will undergo a multi-stage selection process, which may include:

Application Screening

Written/Computer-Based Test

Case-Based Discussion

Group Task

Personal Interview

The final selection method will depend on the volume and quality of applications received.

BPCL Recruitment 2025: Probation and Placement

Selected candidates will be placed on a one-year probation period, which may be extended based on performance. After successful probation, candidates will be confirmed as per the company's HR policy.

Candidates are advised to read the full official notification on BPCL's website and complete their application well before the deadline.