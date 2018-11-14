BPCL Recruitment 2018: Apply For more Than 140 Posts; Last Date November 26

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has released a recruitment notification for General Workman, Chemist Trainee and Operator Trainee posts. There are total 147 vacancies to be filled. The vacancies are with the Kochi Refinery. Although the posts notified are for Kochi Refinery, the Corporation reserves the right to offer initial posting/subsequent transfer post appointment to any other location of BPCL, based on the business requirement from time to time.

The last date to apply for this recruitment is November 26, 2018 till 5:00 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

For the posts of Operator Trainee and General Workman, the required qualification is first class Diploma and for Chemist Trainee post the required qualification is an MSc degree in Chemistry.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxation rules applicable.

Note: Candidates are advised to check the official recruitment notification for details on eligibility criteria.

Application Process

Eligible candidates may apply online from 12.11.2018 (10:00 hrs) onwards to 26.11.2018 (17:00 hrs) through the link available on www.bharatpetroleum.com>Careers. Candidates sponsored by Employment exchange also need to apply online through this link only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. There is no application fee.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve three stages. The first stage will be a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for a skill test. Skill Test will only be of qualifying nature. The final stage will be Pre-Employment Medical Test.

Click here for more Jobs News