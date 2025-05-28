Haryana CET 2025: Registration Begins For Group C Recruitment Exam, Check Details

Haryana CET 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has opened the registration window for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts in various government departments across the state.

According to the official notification, interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications from May 28 to June 12, with June 14 being the last date for fee submission. After the completion of the registration process for Group C posts, a separate notification will be released for Group D posts. The examination date will be communicated at a later stage.

The Group C posts comprises various roles such as junior engineers, clerks, excise and taxation inspectors, auditors, assistant managers, patwaris, and male and female police constables, while Group D roles include many entry-level positions such as peon, animal attendant, helper, gardener, cook and water carrier.

Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready to avoid any issues with the registration process. In case of any discrepancies in official records, they are advised to update their personal details, such as name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, and mobile number in their Aadhaar Card and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

The CET score will be valid for three years. In a candidate secure better scores in a later attempt, the validity of new score will be counted from the date of the result announcement of that attempt.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted soon in Haryana, with online applications opening on May 28. He said the exam offers a significant opportunity for thousands of young people in the state to secure employment.

हरियाणा के प्रिय युवाओं,



आज मुझे आपके साथ यह साझा करते हुए ख़ुशी हो रही है कि प्रदेश में CET (Common Eligibility Test) परीक्षा शीघ्र ही आयोजित की जा रही है, जिसके लिए आप सभी आगामी 28 मई से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। यह परीक्षा प्रदेश के लाखों युवाओं के लिए रोजगार का सुनहरा अवसर… — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) May 26, 2025

He added that the government is committed to a transparent recruitment process under its 'bina kharchi, bina parchi' (no bribery, no recommendation) policy and the 'mission merit' initiative. He reaffirmed that jobs for the state's youth will be given strictly on merit and that the BJP government stands in full support of the youth.