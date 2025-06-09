Advertisement

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination Notification Released, Details Here

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: The SSC CGL notification includes details about when the admission process begins, ends, last date of fee payment, vacancy details.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check on the official website, ssc.gov.in.


SSC CGL 2025 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, June 9. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination and want to know the details can check the notification on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL notification includes details about when the admission process begins, ends, last date of fee payment, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and many more.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: How To Download SSC CGL Notification?

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • Under the "Notice board", click on "Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025".
  • Upon clicking, the notification will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save the SSC CGL notification for future reference.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification:  Key Details In The Notification

Date For Submission Of Online Application                     June 9 to July 4, 2025
Last Date and Time For Receipt Of Online Application    July 4 (11 PM)
Last Date and Time For Making Online Fee
Payment                                                                           July 5, 2025 (11 PM)
Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer-Based
Examination)                                                                     Aug 13 to Aug 30, 2025
Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer-Based
Examination)                                                                    December 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: Vacancies Available 

Candidates who clear the CGL examination will have various opportunities to work in, some of them include:

  • Assistant Section Officer in various departments.
  • Inspector of Income Tax
  • Inspector (Central Excise)
  • Inspector (Preventive Officer)
  • Inspector (Examiner)
  • Sub-Inspector

The pay level for various jobs varies from a minimum of Rs. 25,500  to the maximum of 1,42,400.

For full details, candidates can check the notification on the website.
 

SSC CGL Notification 2025, SSC CGL Exam Date, SSC CGL Notification Out
