SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination Notification Released, Details Here



SSC CGL 2025 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, June 9. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination and want to know the details can check the notification on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL notification includes details about when the admission process begins, ends, last date of fee payment, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and many more.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: How To Download SSC CGL Notification?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Under the "Notice board", click on "Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025".

Upon clicking, the notification will be automatically downloaded.

Save the SSC CGL notification for future reference.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: Key Details In The Notification

Date For Submission Of Online Application June 9 to July 4, 2025

Last Date and Time For Receipt Of Online Application July 4 (11 PM)

Last Date and Time For Making Online Fee

Payment July 5, 2025 (11 PM)

Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer-Based

Examination) Aug 13 to Aug 30, 2025

Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer-Based

Examination) December 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: Vacancies Available

Candidates who clear the CGL examination will have various opportunities to work in, some of them include:

Assistant Section Officer in various departments.

Inspector of Income Tax

Inspector (Central Excise)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

Inspector (Examiner)

Sub-Inspector

The pay level for various jobs varies from a minimum of Rs. 25,500 to the maximum of 1,42,400.

For full details, candidates can check the notification on the website.

