SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Apply Here

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination tomorrow, July 4, 2025 at 11 PM. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can do so by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: How To Apply For SSC CGL Examination?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply".

Then, click on " Combined Graduate Level Examination,2025".

Login with the your registration number and password.

Candidates applying for the SSC examination the first time must register for the "SSC One Time Registration (OTR)".

Click on "Login".

Fill in the required details, submit documents and you successfully registered for the CGL exam.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Important Dates

While the registration window for the SSC CGL exam closes tomorrow, candidates will still be able to make fee payment up to 11 PM on July 5, 2025.

As per the official notice, the tentative examination date for the Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is August 13 to August 30, 2025.

The Tier-II examinations are tentatively scheduled to be held in December 2025.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Vacancies Available

Candidates who clear the SSC CGL examination will have the opportunity to work in various fields, some of them include:

Assistant Section Officer in various departments.

Inspector of Income Tax

Inspector (Central Excise)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

Inspector (Examiner)

Sub-Inspector

The pay level for various jobs varies from a minimum of Rs. 25,500 to the maximum of 1,42,400.