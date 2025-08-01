When Will SSC CGL Exam 2025 Be Conducted? Know Vacancies, Salary, Paper Pattern

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Tier-I examination of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 from August 13 to August 30, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The application process for SSC CGL 2025 began on June 9 and concluded on July 4. The Tier-2 examination, also in computer-based mode, is scheduled to be held in December 2025.

Salary Details: Pay Levels For SSC CGL 2025

Selected candidates will be eligible for the following pay levels, depending on the post allotted:

Pay Level-7: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Pay Level-6: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 Pay Level-5: Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 Pay Level-4: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

The final allotment of posts will be made based on merit-cum-preference of posts indicated by candidates. Once allotted, no changes in posts will be allowed by the Commission in case of non-fulfilment of any post-specific requirements such as physical, medical, or educational standards.

Vacancies And Reservation

According to the official notification dated July 7, the SSC has announced tentative vacancies for 14,582 posts to be filled through the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment process. The category-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 6,183

Scheduled Caste (SC): 2,167

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,088

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3,721

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 1,423

Candidates should note that state-wise or zone-wise vacancy data is not collected by the Commission.

Also Read | How Many Vacancies Will Be Filled Through SSC CGL Exam 2025? Check Details

SSC CGL 2025: Tier-I Exam Pattern

The Tier 1 examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The detailed structure is as follows:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks

A. General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50

B. General Awareness 25 50

C. Quantitative Aptitude 25 50

D. English Comprehension 25 50



Questions will be in both English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

Protests Over SSC Post Phase 13 Recruitment

Meanwhile, the SSC is facing heat from aspirants due to alleged mismanagement in the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 recruitment exam. Protests entered the second consecutive day today in several cities, including Delhi, as students and teachers staged sit-ins outside the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) demanding accountability and reforms.

What Sparked the Protest?

Protesting students have flagged multiple issues:

Frequent cancellation of exams by SSC.

Delayed issuance of admit cards-sometimes not issued even two days before the exam. (Typically, SSC releases admit cards at least four days in advance.)

Errors in exam centre allotment, including a case where a student from Jaipur was assigned a centre in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands despite preferences for nearby locations.

Technical glitches at exam centres, including system crashes, unresponsive mouse devices, black screens, and server failures.

Allegations of misconduct by staff and security personnel at several centres.

Explained: Why Students Are Protesting Against SSC And What They Want

The aspirants are demanding corrective action, improved transparency, and better logistical planning for future recruitment exams.