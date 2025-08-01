How Many Vacancies Will Be Filled Through SSC CGL Exam 2025? Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the list of vacancies across various government departments and ministries. Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment exam can view the list on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The vacancy list is not categorised state- or zone-wise but includes reservation details. According to the commission, the list is provisional and may be revised after the declaration of the final results.

As per the recruitment notice, a total of 14,582 Group B and C posts are to be filled this year. The last date to submit the application fee was July 5, and the correction window was open from July 9 to July 11.

Check complete list of vacant posts in various departments and ministries

The number of vacancies varies each year depending on the recruitment requirements of different departments.

In 2024, there were 18,174 vacancies, including 7,567 for the General category, 2,762 for SC, 1,606 for ST, 4,521 for OBC, and 1,718 for EWS candidates.

In comparison, 8,415 vacancies were announced in 2023, while 2022 saw a peak of 37,409 openings.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 30. It is important to note that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will also conduct the Civil Services (IAS) Main Examination 2025 starting August 22.

The Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025 (CBE) will take place from August 6 to August 8, while the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 (Paper-I) will be held on August 13.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission regularly for further updates.