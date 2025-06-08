SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 261 Posts, Check Steps To Apply

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Examination 2025. Candidates interested in these posts can now apply through the official SSC portal, ssc.gov.in.

The online application process started on June 6, 2025, and will remain open until June 26, 2025 (11 pm). The deadline for submitting the online application fee is June 27, 2025 (11 pm). SSC has also provided a form correction window from July 1 to July 2, 2025, for candidates who need to make changes after submission. The computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from August 6 to August 11, 2025.

How To Apply For SSC Stenographer 2025

Step 1. Visit ssc.gov.in or open the SSC mobile application.

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if not already done.

Step 2. Fill in the application form with correct personal, educational, and communication details.

Step 3. Upload the required documents, such as a passport-size photo and scanned signature.

Step 4. Submit the form before June 26, 2025 (by 11 pm) to complete your application.



SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The Commission has announced approximately 261 tentative openings for these posts. The confirmed number of vacancies, including category-wise and post-wise details, will be published later on SSC's official website. Please note that state-wise or zone-wise breakups are not released by SSC.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Details

General/OBC: Rs 100

Fee Exempted: Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen (eligible for reservation)

Payment Methods: UPI, Net Banking, or Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard/Maestro/RuPay)

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Age Criteria (As on August 1, 2025)

Stenographer Grade C: Must be between 18 to 30 years (Born between August 2, 1995 and August 1, 2007)

Stenographer Grade D: Must be between 18 to 27 years (Born between August 2, 1998 and August 1, 2007)

Age relaxations apply as per government rules.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will first appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Based on their scores, shortlisted candidates will be invited for a Skill Test, which is qualifying in nature. The Skill Test will be mandatory but won't carry any marks. Final selection will be based on the merit list from the CBT and the candidate's preferences for posts and departments.