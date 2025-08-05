SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025: 1731 Vacancies Announced For Several Positions, Apply Here

SSC Junior Engineer 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced 1731 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in various departments. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Applicants holding a degree or diploma in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply. The SSC JE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from October 27 to October 31, 2025.

SSC Junior Engineer 2025: How To Download Detailed Notification?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Under the notice board, click on "Tentative Vacancies of Junior Engineer".

The notification will be automatically downloaded.

Save the notification for future reference.

Of the total 1,731 vacancies, 790 posts are for Civil engineers under the Border Roads Organization (only for male candidates), and 163 for Mechanical and Electrical engineers.

Other key departments with major openings include:

Military Engineer Services (Civil) - 202 vacancies

Mechanical and Electrical - 136 vacancies

Posts are also available in the Central Public Works Department, DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence, and Central Water Commission.

The SSC JE exam is a nationwide recruitment drive for Group-B posts in various central government ministries and departments.