SSC Issues Major Update On Exam Centre Distance For Stenographer Exam 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a major update regarding the city of examination and admission certificates for the Stenographers Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2025. The computer-based tests are scheduled to take place from August 6 to 8 at 157 centres across 85 cities in India.

Over 3.5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Of these, around 79 per cent have been allotted exam centres from among their first three preferences, as selected during the application process. The remaining candidates have been assigned centres in nearby locations, with the average distance between the candidates' residential addresses and their assigned cities being approximately 220 kilometres.

Candidates can check their allotted examination city by logging into the SSC website, ssc.gov.in, using the designated module.

The Commission has also informed that the admission certificate will be retained by SSC during the examination. Candidates are therefore advised to download and keep a copy of their admit card for future reference.