SSC Stenographer Exam 2020 Postponed

SSC Stenographer exam will not be held on March 29-31.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Stenographer grade 'C' and 'D' exam scheduled to be held from March 29 to March 31. The new exam dates will be announced later, the Commission has said in an official notification.

"On 07.10.2020, the Commission had published tentative Calendar of Examinations to be held during the period from 01.10.2020 to 31.08.2021. However, in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/ UT during March-April, 2021, the following modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations," the SSC has said.

The SSC Stenographer exam will be a computer-based test. The exam would have questions from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, English language and comprehension. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks.

The SSC has rescheduled Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019, and CHSL 2020.

For those candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal the SSC CHSL 2020 will be held on May 21 and 22. For others the exam will be held on April 12-27. SSC conducts the CHSL exam to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

The Commission will conduct the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 paper 2 on May 8.

