SSC Sub-Inspector In Delhi, CAPF Exam Tentative Answer Key Released, Raise Objections By Dec 27

SSC SI Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with question papers and response sheet for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Police Armed Forces (CAPFs) paper 1 recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer keys on the official commision website ssc.gov.in.

The commission stated that the order of questions displayed in the module may differ from that in the actual examination. This is due to the multiple shifts conducted, each having a different sequence of questions.

Raise Challenges Against The Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key until 6 pm of December 27, 2025 by paying a fee of Rs. 50 per question/answers. Any challenge received after the mentioned date will not be entertained by the commission.

How To Raise Challenges/Objections?