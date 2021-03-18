SSC Reschedules CHSL 2020 For Those Having Exam Centre In West Bengal

SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 exam will be held from April 12 to 27.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2020 tier 1 paper for candidates who have opted for exam centres in West Bengal. The SSC CHSL exam is otherwise scheduled to be held from April 12 to April 27. For candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal the exam will be held on May 21 and 22.

"On 07.10.2020, the Commission had published tentative Calendar of Examinations to be held during the period from 01.10.2020 to 31.08.2021. However, in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/ UT during March-April, 2021, the following modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations," the SSC has said.

SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

Selection to SSC CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

The Commission has also rescheduled the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 paper 2 from March 26 to May 8.

The Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examinations, 2020 which was scheduled to begin on March 29 has been postponed. The Commission has not fixed any schedule for the exam.

