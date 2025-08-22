SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key Released, Download Directly Here

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys along with the response sheet for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2025. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for the Grade C, D examinations conducted on August 6, 7 , 8 and 11, 2025 across differnent centres of the country.

SSC Stenographer 2025: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Login/Register".

Enter your registration number and password.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections on the answer key from today till August 25, 2025 (6 pm) by paying a fee of Rs. 50 per question. The fee has been reduced by the commission from an earlier of Rs.100.

Candidates must make sure to take a printout of the response sheets as these will be taken off from the website soon.

Download SSC Stenographer Answer key directly here, "SSC Stenographer Answer Key".