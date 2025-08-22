SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key Released, Download Directly Here

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys along with the response sheet for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2025. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in.
The answer key has been released for the Grade C, D examinations conducted on August 6, 7 , 8 and 11, 2025 across differnent centres of the country.
SSC Stenographer 2025: How To Download Answer Key?
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Login/Register".
- Enter your registration number and password.
- The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the answer key for future reference.
Candidates can raise objections on the answer key from today till August 25, 2025 (6 pm) by paying a fee of Rs. 50 per question. The fee has been reduced by the commission from an earlier of Rs.100.
Candidates must make sure to take a printout of the response sheets as these will be taken off from the website soon.
Download SSC Stenographer Answer key directly here, "SSC Stenographer Answer Key".