"Zubeen Garg Loved Him Dearly": Singer's Wife After Cop Cousin's Arrest

Hours after Zubeen Garg's cousin and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg was arrested in connection with his death, the singer's wife has said the two were very close and Zubeen "loved him dearly". Garima Garg also reiterated that she has faith in the justice system and the family wants answers.

Zubeen had died in Singapore on September 19, where he had gone to perform at the North East India Festival. The 52-year-old had gone for a swim during a yacht trip and was found floating face down in the water.

Sandipan, who was on the yacht trip with him, was arrested on Wednesday after being interrogated for five days. He has been sentenced to police custody for seven days and suspended by the Assam Police.

On the relationship between Zubeen and Sandipan, Garima said on Wednesday, "Sandipan became part of the Assam Police not too long ago. In the years when we didn't meet often, he was involved in modelling and acting. He also worked on a few projects with us. Zubeen was always supportive of new talents. Since Sandipan was his first cousin, Zubeen loved him dearly. Zubeen was proud of Sandipan and often told people how tall and good-looking he was, and how impressive it was that he had entered the police service."

"When Sandipan expressed his wish to accompany Zubeen abroad (to Singapore), something he had never done before, Zubeen was very happy to take him along... I saw on social media this morning that Sandipan was called for questioning and was arrested later. Maybe the authorities found some clue in his statement. The investigation is ongoing, and I cannot comment too much on it," Garima told reporters in Guwahati.

She said the family, Zubeen's fans and the rest of Assam are waiting for answers about what led to his death.

"We have faith in the Indian judicial system, and I believe we will get some answers soon," she said.

Envoy Meet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that he will meet Singapore's ambassador to India in New Delhi soon to discuss some diplomatic issues related to the case, including the questioning of some Singapore-based NRIs who were part of the yacht trip and are considered key witnesses.

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is doing a proper probe. We need to give them time and remain patient. Regarding the Singapore-based NRIs joining the probe, I will meet the Singapore ambassador to India to discuss legal issues in this case. We have a good relationship with Singapore, so we hope to get assistance," he said.

Friend's Claim

Singer, composer, and music director Manas Robin, a close friend of Zubeen, also appeared before the SIT probing the singer's death on Wednesday after being summoned, and said he has some evidence related to the case.

"On the day of Zubeen's funeral, I had mentioned that I possess certain evidence. I will submit it to the SIT, but I cannot disclose it publicly at this moment. This evidence might help the SIT gather more crucial information," he said.

Sandipan's arrest takes the total in the case to five, and all accused have been charged with murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahant and North East India Festival manager Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested earlier this month.