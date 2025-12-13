"Want Guilty To Be Punished": Zubeen Garg's Wife On Assam Cops' Chargesheet

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima on Friday welcomed the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which named four people in connection with the singer's murder.

"The investigation began on the basis of the FIR filed by us against the accused on behalf of our family. The probe proceeded on expected lines for which we are very grateful to the investigating agency," Garima told reporters.

She added that the probe's results were in accordance with public expectations and said, "Now everything depends on the judicial process, which we hope will move smoothly. We have faith in our nation's judiciary and want the guilty to be punished accordingly."

Garima said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the Chief Justice will be requested for a fast-track court, adding, "We also want the matter to be resolved at the earliest. Our house has been shattered and people are very disturbed that a person like Zubeen Garg could be killed. The people of entire Assam want the guilty to be punished." On participation in investigations by Singaporean authorities, she said the probe is based on the family's FIR, and they have full faith in the probe and judiciary.

The SIT, probing the death of Zubeen Garg, charged four accused, including the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in the chargesheet filed in a court here on Friday.

Garg's band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, have also been charged with murder.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, to attend which Garg had gone to Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.

The singer's two personal security officers (PSOs) -- Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya -- have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them, Gupta said.

