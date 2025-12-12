Assam Cops Submit Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Death Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg has submitted a chargesheet in a Guwahati court on Friday. The 52-year-old Assamese singer-composer died while swimming in a sea during a yacht trip in Singapore on September 19.

He was in Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF).

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government formed the SIT after more than 60 cases were filed across Assam. A one-man inquiry commission, headed by Gauhati High Court's sitting judge, Justice Soumitra Saikia, was also formed to probe the incident.

Days later, the NEIF organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager, Siddharth Sharma, his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- and Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, who is a senior Assam police officer, were arrested for their alleged role in the death of the musician.

Garg's personal security officers -- Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya -- were also arrested after police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

The CID initially registered a case under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 105 (culpable homicide) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and later added the Section 103(1) (murder).

During the extensive investigation, nearly 300 witnesses were quizzed. The SIT team also visited Singapore.

Himanta Biswa Sarma last month said that Garg's death was not an "accident" but a "murder".

"After a preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder," he said while speaking in the Assam Assembly on November 25.

"One of the accused killed Garg, and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," he said.

He said the SIT will file a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state".

The Singapore Police Force is also carrying out an independent investigation into Garg's death.