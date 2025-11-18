Video: Zubeen Garg's Legacy Shines As 25,000 Artistes Perform His Popular Song Mayabini In Assam's Kokrajhar

A massive tribute marked the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg on Tuesday, as 25,000 artistes performed his popular song Mayabini in both Assamese and Bodo languages at Chandamari, Kokrajhar, under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The grand event, held at the site of a proposed park dedicated to Garg, drew thousands of fans and well-wishers from across Kokrajhar and beyond.

The celebration set a new milestone, earning recognition from both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for the largest group performance of the song.

Tributes to Zubeen Garg poured in not only from Kokrajhar but from across Assam, the Northeast, and several parts of India, as admirers honoured the beloved musician on his special day.

The programme was attended by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallah Baruah, Assam Minister Charan Boro, BTC Executive Members, officials, and other dignitaries.

Park Dedicated To Zubeen Garg Announced

As a special tribute to the singer's legacy, the BTC government announced the construction of a park in his name, spread across 30 bighas of land on the banks of the Gourang River at Chandamari. The foundation stone for the park was laid on Tuesday to coincide with the celebrations.

Day-Long Series of Events

The event featured a range of activities, including a tribute ceremony, a blood donation camp, the planting of 53 Nahor saplings, cultural performances, and a candlelighting ceremony.

Voices From The Event

Speaking to media persons, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said, "I am very happy to see people from all communities-Rajbongshi, Nepali, Bodo-gathering here. Last month, over 25,000 people assembled to sing Mayabini. This has now become a record in Asia and India. We have successfully organised this grand programme as part of the BTC celebrations."

Participants shared their excitement at being part of the historic performance. "We are very proud that our honourable Hagrama Sir arranged such a beautiful programme for our beloved Zubeen Garg. We are very happy and thankful to be a part of this huge gathering," said a group of performers.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also praised the initiative, "This is a remarkable tribute on the 53rd birthday of Zubeen Garg. It has entered both the India and Asia Book of Records. I thank the people of BTC and especially BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary for arranging such a grand event. The decision to build a park in his honour is a major initiative, as Zubeen Garg was closely associated with this region, having completed his schooling in Tamulpur and Bijni."

