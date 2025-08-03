SSC Stenographer Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today, Intimation Slip Released, Here's How To Download

SSC Stenographer Admit Card, Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit card for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination today, August 3, 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination will be able to check and download the admit card on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC Stenographer intimation slip was released on July 31, 2025 for both Grade C and D examinations. Candidates can download the intimation slip by logging with their registration id and password on the official website.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card Out Soon 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit Card" under the "Quick Links" section.

Then, click on "Login".

Enter your registration number and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 7 and 8, 2025.

The exam will aim to fill a total of 230 tentative vacancies, reserved for several categories including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and more.

The Grade C and D are competitive exams that are conducted for the post of Stenographer in various government departments and ministries.

The salary for Grade D stenographer is expected to around 70,000 as per the revised salaries introduced in the 8th pay Commission. The Grade C can expect a lesser salary as compared to Grade D.