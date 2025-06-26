Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission Grade C, D 2025 Exam Application Window Closes Today, Apply Here

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: A total of 1590 vacancies are available for the post of Stenographer, 230 vacancies are available for C-grade and and 1,360 vacancies for D grade.

SSC Stenographer: Candidates who are yet to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • A total of 1590 vacancies are available for the post of Stenographer.
  • Candidates who are yet to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • The application correction window will open from July 1 and remain open till July 2, 2025.
SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for 1590 posts of Stenographer Grade C and D today, June 26, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: How To Apply For The Exam?

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • Under the "Quick Links" section, click on "Apply".
  • Then, click on "Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination,2025".
  • Click on "Register Now".
  • Register for the "One Time Registration".
  • Login again with the login credentials sent to you and apply for the post of ssc stenographer.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: Important Details

  • A total of 1590 vacancies are available for the post of Stenographer, 230 vacancies are available for C-grade and and 1,360 vacancies for D grade.
  • The minimum age to apply for both the groups is 18 and the maximum age for Stenographer D is 27 years and 30 years for C-grade candidate.
  • For C-grade posts, the transcription is required within a time limit of 40 minutes for English and 55 minutes for Hindi.
  • For D-grade, the candidate must be able to translate spoken words into written texts within 50 minutes For English and 65 minutes for Hindi.
  • Candidates except Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) need to pay a fee of Rs.100.

The application correction window will open from July 1 and remain open till July 2, 2025. For every correction/changes made the first time by the commission, a charge of Rs. 200 will be levied on the candidate. A fee of Rs.500 will be required to be paid by the candidate for any subsequent corrections.

