Staff Selection Commission Grade C, D 2025 Exam Application Window Closes Today, Apply Here

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for 1590 posts of Stenographer Grade C and D today, June 26, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: How To Apply For The Exam?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Under the "Quick Links" section, click on "Apply".

Then, click on "Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination,2025".

Click on "Register Now".

Register for the "One Time Registration".

Login again with the login credentials sent to you and apply for the post of ssc stenographer.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2025: Important Details

A total of 1590 vacancies are available for the post of Stenographer, 230 vacancies are available for C-grade and and 1,360 vacancies for D grade.

The minimum age to apply for both the groups is 18 and the maximum age for Stenographer D is 27 years and 30 years for C-grade candidate.

For C-grade posts, the transcription is required within a time limit of 40 minutes for English and 55 minutes for Hindi.

For D-grade, the candidate must be able to translate spoken words into written texts within 50 minutes For English and 65 minutes for Hindi.

Candidates except Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) need to pay a fee of Rs.100.

The application correction window will open from July 1 and remain open till July 2, 2025. For every correction/changes made the first time by the commission, a charge of Rs. 200 will be levied on the candidate. A fee of Rs.500 will be required to be paid by the candidate for any subsequent corrections.