SSC Announces Vacancies For Hindi Translator Posts, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy list for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Examination 2025, announcing a total of 437 posts across various central government departments, ministries, and organisations. Candidates preparing for the exam can access the list on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Exam Format

As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode and will consist of two papers.

Paper 1 (Multiple Choice Questions): Scheduled for August 12.

Paper 2 (Descriptive Type): Date to be announced later.

Only candidates who qualify in Paper 1 will be shortlisted for Paper 2.

There will be negative marking in Paper 1 - 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.



Application Process



The application process began on June 5 and concluded on June 26. A correction window was available from July 1 to July 2. No changes to application details were permitted after this period.



How To Access Vacancy List Online