Staff Selection Commission Combined Hindi Translators Result Released, Details Here

SSC CHT Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) exam. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHT Result 2025: How To Download SSC CHT Result 2025?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Under the Notice Board, click on "Combined Hindi Translator 2024".

The result file will be automatically downloaded.

Save the result for future reference.

The category-wise details of 272 candidates provisionally accepted for various posts in Different Minsitry/Department/Offices has also been released. Check below:

Category Vacancies Candidates Recommended

SC 42 42#

ST 22 22

OBC 38 38#

EWS 19 19

UR 151 151*

TOTAL 272 272

As per the official notice, a total of 1,736 candidates who had submitted their Option-cum preference online have been considered for further selection process.

The allocation of posts and department has been made on the basis of marks achieved by the candidate in Paper I and II and the choices preferences submitted by them online.