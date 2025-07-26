Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission Combined Hindi Translators Result Released, Details Here

SSC CHT Result 2025: The allocation of posts and department has been made on the basis of marks achieved by the candidate in Paper I and II and the choices preferences submitted by them online.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Staff Selection Commission Combined Hindi Translators Result Released, Details Here
SSC MHT Result 2025: Check and download the result on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHT Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) exam. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHT Result 2025: How To Download SSC CHT Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • Under the Notice Board, click on "Combined Hindi Translator 2024".
  • The result file will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save the result for future reference.

The category-wise details of 272 candidates provisionally accepted for various posts in Different Minsitry/Department/Offices has also been released. Check below:

Category    Vacancies             Candidates Recommended

SC             42                                    42#

ST             22                                     22

OBC           38                                  38#

EWS          19                                  19

UR           151                                  151*

TOTAL     272                                   272

As per the official notice, a total of 1,736 candidates who had submitted their Option-cum preference online have been considered for further selection process.

The allocation of posts and department has been made on the basis of marks achieved by the candidate in Paper I and II and the choices preferences submitted by them online.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SSC CHT Result 2025, SSC Hindi Translator Result 2025, SSC CHT Result 2025 Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com