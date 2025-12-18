SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Result Out, Download Directly Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 tier 1 result today, December 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination between September 12 and Sepember 26 can check and download the result on the official website ssc.gov.in. The result has been released after considering around 1,000 objections that were received between October 17 and October 19, 2025.

Download Link - "SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Download Link"

Result Pdf Download Link - "SSC CGL Tier 1 Declaration Download 2025"

The result of 49 candidates have been kept withheld due to various reasons and result of five candidates has not been processed due to their debarment from the examination.

Candidates who have qualified will be required to appear for the Tier 2 examination which will be held during the third week of January, 2026.

SSC CGL 2025: How To Download Tier 1 Result?

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results" section under the "Quick Links" section.

Then, click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result to download it.

Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save the result for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Results 2025: Next Steps

Following the release of the SSC CGL Tier 1 results, shortlisted candidates will proceed to appear for the Tier 2 examination. After the Tier 2 results are declared, the Commission will publish category-wise cut-offs, followed by document verification and the final allocation of posts based on merit and preference.

The Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Of the 28 lakh registered candidates, 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.The response sheet was released on October 17, 2025 which includes details such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.