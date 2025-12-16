SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 tier 1 result before December 26, 2025, according to past year trends. Candidates who appeared for the examination between September 12 and Sepember 26 can check and download the result on the official website ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date

The SSC usually declares the CGL Tier 1 result within a period ranging from 54 to 80 days after the examination. Based on this timeline, candidates can expect the result to be released before December 26, 2025.

Earlier, the Commission's Chairman, S. Gopalakrishnan, had told NDTV that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 results would be announced by December.

SSC CGL 2025: How To Download Tier 1 Result?

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results" section under the "Quick Links" section.

Then, click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result to download it.

Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save the result for future reference.

The Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Of the 28 lakh registered candidates, 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.The response sheet was released on October 17, 2025 which includes details such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.