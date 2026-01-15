SSC CGL Tier 1 Result: Commission Clarifies Cut-Off Error, No Change In Result List

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Clarification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has provided clarity to students who claimed that they were deemed unqualified in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination. Several candidates contended that despite scoring marks higher than the cut-off, their names were not present in any of the result announcement lists. The commission has released a revised cut-off on the basis of which the results were prepared.

In its official notice, the commission mentioned that the result did not reflect the correct cut-off along with the qualified candidates' list due to an "inadvertent error."

"The matter has been examined comprehensively, and List I, II, and III annexed with the result write-up of CGLE-2025 (Tier-I) have been found to be in order. However, the table under Para 5, i.e., 'List-III - Candidates shortlisted in CGLE (Tier-I) for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I) (for all posts other than JSO and Statistical Investigator Grade-II),' did not reflect the correct cut-off marks and number of candidates available in respect of the categories mentioned in the table below due to an inadvertent error," the official notice read.

The commission has clarified that there has been no addition or removal of any candidate from Result List-III. The cut-off for the CGL Tier 1 examination results excludes 29 withheld candidates.

Scores Normalised for October 14 Candidates

The SSC has clubbed the October 14 affected candidates with their original batches and normalised their marks accordingly.