SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Check Expected Result Date And Other Details

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman, S. Gopalakrishnan, had earlier stated in a conversation with NDTV that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 results would be announced by December. Accordingly, candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the results to be declared in or before the last week of December 2025. The results will be available on the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.

He also explained the reasons behind the delay, noting that around 4,500 questions from 45 papers are open for candidate objections. These objections are sent back to the original paper setters for review, and only after this process is completed are the results released with any necessary corrections.

Candidates can expect the Tier 2 examination to be conducted in January or February, 2026. The exam is expected to take place in a shorter window, potentially in just one day, compared to the 15-day Tier 1 schedule.

SSC CGL 2025 Result: How To Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results" section under the "Quick Links" section.

Then, click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result to download it.

Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save the result for future reference.

The Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Of the 28 lakh registered candidates, 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.The response sheet was released on October 17, 2025 which includes details such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.