<i>Dhurandhar</i> Total Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar has been running successfully in cinemas since its release on December 5 and has already become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The blockbuster has now entered the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore club at the global box office, cementing its position as one of the biggest hits in recent years.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar has shattered multiple records, surpassing the year's earlier blockbusters Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava. While Chhaava earned Rs 807.91 crore worldwide and Kantara Chapter 1 minted Rs 852 crore globally, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in just 21 days, as reported by Jio Studios. Take a look at the post below:

Domestically, the film has also delivered exceptional numbers. In its first 21 days, Dhurandhar earned over Rs 650 crore in India. As per Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar's directorial collected Rs 28.60 crore on Day 21, taking its net domestic total to Rs 668.80 crore. Now, the film is racing towards the Rs 700 crore mark in India.

Star Power And Sequel Plans

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film's gripping narrative and strong performances have contributed to its phenomenal success. It was helmed by Aditya Dhar.

The makers have already announced a sequel, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

With its record-breaking run and entry to the Rs 1,000 crore club, Dhurandhar is all set to end 2025 on a high note.



