Aligarh Teacher's Killers Kept Shooting Him In The Head Even After He Died

Two days after a teacher was shot dead on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Uttar Pradesh, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. The gunmen kept shooting into Danish Rao's head even after he died, the video showed.

Rao had been teaching computer science for 11 years at the ABK High School, located on the AMU campus. He had gone out for a walk on Wednesday night with two other colleagues when a scooter stopped near them and threatened them with pistols.

The murder was caught on a CCTV camera. The footage showed a group suddenly getting scattered after the firing started in front of the AMU's Kennedy Hall. As Rao lay lifeless on the road, one of the attackers bent downwards, placed a gun on his head, and kept firing. At least six shots were seen being fired in the footage.

There were two attackers, and both shot at Rao, Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed yesterday. Before the shooting, one of the gunmen told Rao, "You don't know me yet, now you will," NDTV earlier reported.

Panic and chaos ensued after the shooting as people started running for their lives, unable to understand what had just happened on the campus of one of the prominent educational institutions in the country.

The teacher was declared dead on arrival at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The police have formed six teams to trace and arrest the attackers. They are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area to zero in on the suspects who are still at large.

The AMU administration was informed about the shooting around 9 pm, Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali said. "We received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for treatment. We learn the victim was Danish Rao and that he was a teacher at the ABK School," Ali told reporters.