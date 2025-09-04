On Camera, UP Woman Jumps Off Roof. Her Husband Had Dared Her To

A woman has been hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh after she jumped from the terrace of her two-storey home following an altercation with her husband. In a chilling video, the husband is seen repeatedly daring the woman to jump off, till she eventually does it. She lands hard on the ground and suffers injuries.

According to the police, the incident has been reported in Dakauli village in the Gonda area. Circle Officer Mahesh Kumar said, "The woman jumped off the roof after her husband dared her. She has been hospitalised and a medical examination has been conducted. We have recorded her statement and registered a case under relevant sections."

The video shows the husband repeatedly asking the woman to jump off. When she does and lands hard, a man is seen thrashing her again. A child is heard crying "mummy mummy".

Police have also stated that they are examining the video as part of the investigation.