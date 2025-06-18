Married UP Woman Jumps Off Hotel Roof After Being Caught With Lover

A married woman jumped off the roof of a hotel and fled after her husband allegedly caught her with another man in a room in Baraut town of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

The alleged lover was caught by locals and handed over to authorities but the woman escaped before the police arrived. The husband has submitted a complaint to the police, fearing threat to his life, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at a hotel located on Chaprauli Road in Baraut town. According to police, the woman arrived at the hotel with her alleged lover, Shobhit. Soon after, her husband and in-laws reached the spot, apparently having followed her.

Seeing them, the woman panicked and jumped off the approximately 12-foot-high hotel roof and escaped.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the woman leaping off the roof.

Baraut Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Chahal on Tuesday said the alleged lover has been detained and is being interrogated.

"The hotel was being run on rent by a youth from Tugana village, who is also being questioned. The case is under investigation based on the complaint filed by the husband, and necessary action will follow," Chahal added.

As per the police complaint, the woman was married in 2019 to a man from Kakore village, and the couple has a son. The husband alleged that his wife was involved with several men before marriage and that those relationships continued afterward.

He further claimed that she used to threaten him with false cases and even threatened to kill him if he objected, according to the complaint.

The husband also stated that the couple was undergoing marital counseling at the Women's Cell located at the SP office on the day of the incident.

Later that day, he claimed to have seen his wife leave with her alleged lover on a bike and followed them to the hotel, after which he alerted the police.

Following the dramatic escape, the husband has expressed fears for his life and has requested police protection, according to the SHO.

