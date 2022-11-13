On Camera, Police SUV Rams 2 Children While Crossing Road In UP

UP Police said the two children were playing on the street when the SUV collided with them

A vehicle belonging to Uttar Pradesh Police hit two children on a busy street in Baghpat today, while they were crossing the road. The children were rushed to hospital. Their condition was later said to be stable.

A video clip of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows a black Police Response Vehicle (PRV) rushing in and hitting the two children while they were crossing the road. The vehicle comes to a halt immediately after hitting the children, even as passers-by rush in to help the children.

A man seated on the front seat of an auto rickshaw parked on the side of the road can also be seen trying to lift one of the children from the road after he was thrown off, following the collision.

A statement from the police said doctors had confirmed that the children had sustained only minor injuries and were out of danger, after they were rushed to hospital by the public. Both were later discharged.

According to a senior police official, the two children were playing on the street when the PRV collided with them. Police further said that a senior officer visited the two children at their residence and spoke to their family members.

A probe has been ordered and the report will be ready within 24 hours, a police officer said.