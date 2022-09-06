2 Men Arrested For Raping, Killing 6-Year-Old In Uttar Pradesh

On the complaint of the boy's father, police arrested the two accused.(Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abducting, raping and killing a six-year-old boy here, police said.

Inspector Devesh Kumar Sharma said the family had reported the minor to be missing on Monday.

The accused, Pradeep and Raees, who had abducted the minor while he was playing outside his house, took him to a field and sexually assaulted him, they said.

They then killed the boy and dumped his body in a borewell, police said, adding the body was later recovered by villagers in the morning.

On the complaint of the boy's father, police arrested the two accused, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)