Dubai Police Arrest Beggar Owning Three Luxury Cars Amid Anti-Begging Crackdown

Dubai Police have arrested a beggar who owned three luxury cars and admitted to having amassed a significant private fortune. The unidentified man manipulated public sympathy to seek money before driving off in his high-end vehicles by the end of his 'begging shift' at night.

Authorities recovered thousands of Dirhams from his possession as part of an intensified anti-begging crackdown during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a report in Khaleej Times. Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, described the man's methods as a "calculated performance" designed to exploit humanitarian sentiments for profit.

"One individual has collected 25,000 dirham (Rs 6.2 lakh), and still continued to beg. Despite the amount being more than sufficient to fund his return home," Shamsi said.

As part of the crackdown, the police arrested more than 26 beggars of various nationalities. Shamsi said 90 per cent of the apprehended beggars entered the country on visit visas, specifically during the holy month, to exploit the generosity of the public.

In the UAE, individual begging carries a penalty of up to three months in prison and a 5,000 dirham fine. Those who operate organised begging rings or recruit individuals from overseas face significantly harsher consequences, including a minimum of six months in jail and a fine of at least 100,000 dirham.

Begging Menace

In December 2024, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf countries imposed an indefinite ban on granting visas to people from at least 30 different cities of Pakistan, following an alarming rise in the number of cases where Pakistani nationals were caught begging or being involved in smuggling, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other criminal offences abroad.

Gulf countries and cities, especially Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are preferred by millions of Pakistani travellers and job seekers. More than 8,00,000 Pakistanis apply for visas to Gulf and Middle Eastern countries each year. Last year, Saudi Arabia alone deported 24,000 Pakistanis over allegations of begging.

Data from Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) shows the scale of the problem. In 2025, authorities offloaded 66,154 passengers at airports in an attempt to dismantle organised begging syndicates and prevent illegal migration.