Donald Trump Claims NYPD Policeman's 'Sex Life' Improved By Roaring Economy

Speaking in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday (Feb 27), US President Donald Trump delivered his first post-State of the Union address, where he boasted about the administration's economic achievements. During the speech, Trump shared an anecdote about an NYPD officer who allegedly told him that the "roaring" stock market had significantly improved his sex life and marriage by transforming his financial reputation at home.

"There's this wonderful, tough policeman from New York, he's taking good care of us, and he said, 'Sir, it's so good. My married life has gotten so much better,'" said Trump, as per the New York Post.

The Republican leader, known for veering off-script, quoted the cop as telling him: "My wife thought I was a loser financially. I couldn't make any money because my 401(k) was dying for years. And now she thinks I'm the smartest financial genius ever. It's made my sex life good, it's given me a tremendous boost in life."

Describing the man as 'a big tough cop', Trump continued with the peculiar anecdote, stating that the wife treated the NYPD officer 'like a dog' previously.

"So this is a big, tough cop. He said, 'My wife treated me like a dog, and now she admires my financial genius, and I haven't done anything. My 401(k) has gone through the roof,'" Trump added.

"So I said, 'Thank you very much.' But everybody's there, right? Everybody's up. Has anybody gone down with their 401(k)? Because if you do, you're a loser."

Trump claims a tough policeman told him his sex life is better and his wife no longer treats him like a dog thanks to the stock market under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Q84uHow1Ww — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2026

Social Media Reactions

As the video clip of Trump's speech went viral, social media users were rather perplexed as to what the US president meant by his statement.

"Maybe it's just me, but I don't know any police officers that are so heavily invested in the stock market that it affects their sex life," said one user, while another added: "It's called a joke. This man really drives you people, nuts."

A third commented: "It's truly amazing how so many people randomly come up to Trump and say really awkward things. How do people get so close to the president, and why are they always tough people? Never a gentle person."