Indian Businessman Denied US Visa Despite Confirmed FIFA World Cup Tickets: 'You're Not Eligible'

An Indian businessman and his wife's visa was rejected, despite having confirmed tickets for the FIFA World Cup. In a now-viral social media post, the 26-year-old man, who is the managing director of his company and earns Rs 25 lakh per annum, said he had applied for a B1/B2 visa under FIFA pass, but the interviewer rejected his application after a brief conversation, whilst not even acknowledging his wife.

Highlighting the conversation with the officer, the man stated that the first question was about the purpose of his visit to the US. To which he replied: "Our purpose is to watch FIFA World Cup since we have been allocated FIFA Pass by the US authorities and in addition to that we might visit New York."

He was then asked about his salary and the countries he had travelled to before. The man shared that his salary was Rs 25 lakh per annum (LPA) and told the officer that he only travelled to Oman outside India.

The man stated that he received a 214(b) slip on his application, which curtailed his plan to attend the marquee footballing tournament. "He [officer] handed a 214(b) slip and told you you're not eligible for this time. Officer didn't even ask my wife," he wrote on Reddit.

214(b) is one of the common US visa rejections, issued by the immigration officers who are not convinced that the applicant would return to their home country.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Social Media Reacts

As the post gained traction, social media users speculated that the lack of travel history may have been one of the contributing factors to the rejection.

"Tough chance with reapplying. Anything can happen, though. Sell the ticket and recoup your Visa fees!! Best outcome," said one user, while another added: "Having a good travel history is important before applying for a US visa. They want to see that you travel for pleasure and come back to your home country."

A third commented: "Young couple, no travel history. Ten years ago you would've been approved but in the last decade people with your exact background have abused the US immigration system. So now with that background, it is an easy reject from their end."

A fourth said: "Probably the refusal under 214B was due to weak ties and Limited, travel history and not for the FIFA purpose itself."