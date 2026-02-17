Chartered Accountant Denied US Visa After Brief Interview, Shares Questions Asked: "Pure Gamble And Luck"

An Indian Chartered Accountant has shared her experience of being denied a US B1/B2 visa, sparking a wider conversation online about how unpredictable the visa process can be. The 31-year-old applicant, who earns Rs 1.25 lakh per month and works as a finance manager, had planned a two-week holiday to the United States. The itinerary included visits to New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, according to a Reddit post detailing the incident.

"I had a visa appointment for a B1/B2 visa today I love traveling and thought a US visa would enable me to travel to some countries like Dubai, Singapore, and other 40 countries where I can travel with a VOA after. So I applied last year. I am unmarried. I earn 1.25 lakh per month. My interview was at 8AM in BKC today. There were around 100-150 applicants," the post read.

The user then shared the questions asked by the visa officer and how she responded during the interview.

When asked about the purpose of the visit, the applicant said it was for leisure tourism and confirmed that she would be travelling solo. In response to a question about her profession, the applicant stated that she is a Chartered Accountant working as a finance manager at a company that is part of a large Indian conglomerate.

She told the officer that the trip would last two weeks and that she planned to visit New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. After the brief exchange, the officer informed the applicant that she was ineligible for the visa. The applicant thanked the officer and left.

The user maintained that she answered confidently and did not fumble during the interaction. However, her visa was rejected under Section 214(b), which is commonly cited when officials are not convinced about an applicant's intent to return to their home country. She also noted that two to three applicants ahead of them were rejected as well, describing the process as largely a matter of luck.

Reacting to her post, one user wrote, "True, it is a gamble and luck; people with high salaries and with everything correct also get rejected."

Another commented, "I don't think salary or anything is the reason. This salary is high only. But as per the answers, they were vague and not the point. Also, nowhere were the ties to India mentioned. Even if not asked directly, we can subtly insert such things in our answers so the VO knows, "Ok, they'll come back. Like, 'I'm traveling to the US to visit such and such cities and plan to return back on this date to resume my job here.' 'This shows you have a plan with fixed dates and you'll return."

A third user said, "At this point, US visas have just become random. They might get a profile 10x worse than yours and get an approval. It's only a matter of luck. You were at the wrong place at the wrong time. That's all. Good luck!!"

"A single and very vague travel itinerary for the given salary profile is the reason for refusal. International travel with a better travel itinerary can improve your chances drastically. Try applying after marriage," added a fourth.

What is a B2 visa?

Notably, the B2 visa is a non-immigrant visa for tourists or visitors. It's for people who want to visit the US for:

Pleasure (tourism, visiting family/friends)

Medical treatment

Short courses/studies

Other non-business purposes

However, the increasing scrutiny on visa applications, particularly under tightened immigration policies, has made approvals more challenging, especially for younger applicants or those without extensive travel records.