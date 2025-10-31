Viral Video Shows Dubai Police On Horse-Mounted Patrolling Crowded Streets

A video shared by Indian woman is going viral on social media. It shows Dubai Police officers patrolling a busy shopping area on horse. The video, posted by Shruti Shende, features two officers riding through crowded market streets at night, wearing bright safety vests as they move carefully through the narrow, well-lit lanes full of shoppers.

The clip gives a look at Dubai's unique policing style, where officers on horses still help manage crowds and keep people safe. Many viewers were surprised and impressed, since horseback patrols are rare in modern, busy city markets.

The text on the reel read, "That's how Dubai Police checks shopping streets."

Watch video here:

She mentioned in caption, "That's how Dubai Police checks shopping during traffic. The streets bow to these kings on horseback."

Social Media Reaction

People responded positively to the video, praising the master of the practice and the operators.

One user commented, "This is next level."

Another user noted, "If swag has a synonym, it would be Dubai Police."

People were giving a salute to the Dubai police for this type of patrolling.