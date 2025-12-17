Indian Teacher In Dubai Wins Rs 25 Lakh In Lottery After 15-Year Wait

After nearly 15 years of unwavering persistence, an Indian expat in Dubai has finally tasted lottery success. As reported by Gulf News, 52-year-old Ritesh Dhanak, a computer teacher from Gujarat, recently won Dh100,000 (Approximately Rs 25 lakh) in the Big Ticket weekly e-draw.

Living in Dubai for the past 30 years with his family, Ritesh has been regularly purchasing Big Ticket entries for over a decade, often teaming up with friends to share the cost. This winning ticket, too, was bought as part of a group effort.

Interestingly, Ritesh hadn't initially planned to participate this time. A promotional call informing him of a limited-time 'buy 2, get 3 free' offer persuaded him to join two friends in making the purchase, a decision that changed everything. Just days later, he received the unexpected call informing him of his win.

"At first, I thought the winning call was a scam," Ritesh told Gulf News."But once I realised it was real, I felt like my prayers had been answered."

Ritesh Dhanak is celebrating his win, and he plans to use his share of the Dh100,000 prize for a much-awaited family holiday and to support his daughter's graduation expenses. Speaking to Gulf News, the Dubai-based Indian expat expressed his gratitude and shared that the unexpected win has only encouraged him to keep participating in future draws. Ritesh said he remains hopeful for an even bigger win someday and urged others not to lose faith.

"Never give up, always keep trying," he advised, also applauding Big Ticket for its transparency and fairness. His story continues to inspire many who believe in the power of patience, persistence, and a bit of luck.