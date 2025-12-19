Video: Dubai Crown Prince Shares Dramatic Moment Lightning Strikes Burj Khalifa

Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently shared a dramatic video of a lightning bolt striking the top of the Burj Khalifa during a heavy rainstorm. The short, mesmerising footage captures the dark, cloudy sky and the distinct sound of rain and thunder, making the visual impact even more significant.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is known for his interest in photography and nature, simply captioned the post with "Dubai' and a cloud with rain and a high voltage symbol emoji. Notably, Sheikh Hamdan is also the Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE. He is popularly known as Fazza, a pseudonym used for his poetry, meaning "the one who helps" in Arabic. He was appointed Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008, after serving as Deputy Ruler from 2006 to 2008.

Watch the video here:

The event occurred during unstable weather conditions in the UAE, with the National Centre of Meteorology issuing warnings for rain, thunder, lightning, and hail across various areas.

As per Gulf News, the UAE entered the peak phase of the 'Al Bashayer' low-pressure system on December 18, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). "The UAE is affected by an unstable weather situation due to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Red Sea. This will result in cloud formations of varying heights, leading to rainfall of different intensities accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail over limited areas," the NCM said in an alert on Thursday.

The video was widely shared across social media platforms, with viewers expressing awe at the spectacular and rare natural phenomenon captured against the iconic skyscraper.

About Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is a marvel of modern engineering and architecture, standing tall at 829.8 meters (2,722 feet) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This iconic skyscraper holds multiple world records, including the tallest building, tallest free-standing structure, and highest occupied floor.

The Burj Khalifa boasts 163 floors, with observation decks on levels 124, 125, and 148, offering breathtaking views of Dubai. Visitors can enjoy fine dining at At.mosphere, the world's highest restaurant, located on level 122. The building's exterior features over 26,000 glass panels, with a cladding system designed to withstand Dubai's intense heat.

Construction of the Burj Khalifa began in 2004 and took nearly six years to complete, with over 12,000 workers and engineers involved. The project cost approximately $1.5 billion, making it one of the most expensive buildings ever constructed